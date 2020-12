Since startups are fundamentally different from regular businesses, the way they should be structured is also very different.

The current episode of eLagaan Whiteboard Friday talks about what factors you should look at while incorporating your startup so that you do not end up making changes frequently and saving much needed efforts and time during critical events like fund raising etc.

