How your creative superpowers can help protect democracy
Creator and activist Sofia Ongele shares how she’s harnessing her creative superpowers, specifically coding and social media, to protect democracy. She inspires us to identify their own unique skills and use them to instigate change and enliven movements.
Democracy Beyond Traditional Means
Participation in democracy isn’t limited to voting or running for office.
It involves using available tools to effect change.
Sofia Ongele exemplifies this by using her coding and social media skills to defend democracy.
The truth is, any of us, of any age, living in some semblance of a democracy or striving towards it, possess the tools to have a voice in our governments and communities. It’s just a matter of learning how to have agency with those tools. – Sofia Ongele
Power of Community Action
When a tragic school shooting occurred in her hometown, the community’s collective efforts led to the creation of a memorial for two lost students.
This incident underlines the power of community action in realizing shared goals.