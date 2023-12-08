Is Math real? Unchaining its deepest truths: Mathematician Eugenia Cheng #atomicIdeas

Is Math real? Unchaining its deepest truths: Mathematician Eugenia Cheng

Eugenia Cheng, a mathematician and author, delves into the profound truths of mathematics in her book ‘Is Math Real?: How Simple Questions Lead Us to Mathematics’ Deepest Truths’.

She aims to unchain math from traditional norms and illustrates how human curiosity, creativity, and rule-breaking can lead us to significant mathematical discoveries.