Building high performing product teams especially during hypergrowth phase: Praful Poddar in conversation with Ashish Sinha

We are currently seeing a lot of hypergrowth in the startup ecosystem.

One of the main challenges with such a hypergrowth phase is that teams often end up working in a silo, as the common denominator of company/team culture often is overruled in the name of hustling.

So how does one look at this from a product leadership perspective? As with most things in life, there are no right or wrong answers – just perspectives.

Here is one from Praful Poddar, who has seen some of this hypergrowth phase at Snapdeal/OLX.

—

By the way, Praful Poddar is also a contributor on FWD app, that enables to learn product management skills (and more) without burning a hole in your pocket.

The ‘Moving FWD with Ashish Sinha’ show brings you actionable wisdom from global leaders – all delivered in a bite-sized format.

Catch Moving FWD with Ashish Sinha show on your fav podcast app: Spotify | Google | Anchor ..and everywhere.