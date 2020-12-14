Mrs. Bector’s Cremica set to IPO this week: The story behind how a woman entrepreneur turned her kitchen-business into a ₹1,000 crore global empire

Rajni was born in Karachi, and had moved to Delhi with her family post partition
However, when the kids left for school, she suddenly found a lot of free time on her hands
Rajni was a social person, gathering friends and family around her food for a nice time at home — now these gatherings doubled up as food tastings
Rajni loved the new interest and purpose she had found
Meanwhile, orders from catering wouldn’t stop.
The local-MLA even got her to cook food for a wedding with 2000 guests!
She would end up selling below cost price, ruining tiny batches, and in the process incurring losses.
Commercializing the business was the only way it could work — if at all
The Bector’s 100 year-old fertilizer business was destroyed. Economy of small towns like Ludhiana was ravaged
The Bector family decided it was time to team up and double up on what’s working — the food business.
Using those profits they opened an operations facility in the town — finally moving out of the home kitchen.
The upstart became a legit company…
Cremica commissioned a biscuit plant in Ludhiana in 1991.
Big break came in 1995 — when McDonalds was expanding in India. Cremica became the sole supplier of buns and sauces
They were expanding across north-India, supplying to major chain restaurants
Dalal Street was taking notice and big bracket investors including Goldman invested in the business
