The No-code revolution: Fad or..?

Is No-code a fad or a reality? This thread brings a lot of real-world clarity.
My takeaway:
I spend a lot of time talking to startups about the power of these tools…I think I’m completely missing the plot.
But these tools are completely life-changing for SMBs, especially service companies without engineering teams.
Comparable software would normally cost maybe 6 figures to develop?
These systems were built in weeks, and are currently being maintained by non-technical teams!
How do we get the word out?
When will PE shops start underwriting deals based on expected gains from implementing no code powered systems? (inspired by @tsludwig)
-Custom estimate generator to maintain margin per deal
-Deal pipeline and post-sale customer management system with automated follow-ups
-Custom integration with Shipstation to manage shipping
2) CRM with a custom audit management system for a company that audits home services companies
This company makes 7 figures a year with a team of 3.
-Student CRM
-Class management (teacher assignment, curriculum management, grading)
-Invoicing management (@zapier plus Quickbooks)
They’re doing high 6 figures per month with a team of 7.
