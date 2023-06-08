Psycho-Cybernetics, A New Way to Get More Living Out of Life – Maxwell Maltz | Free Book Summary

Develop a Positive Self-Image

Developing a positive self-image is key to achieving our goals and getting more out of life.

We can use the power of our imagination and visualization to create a mental image of ourselves that is strong, capable and successful.

This can help us to become more confident and motivated in our everyday lives.