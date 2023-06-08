The Power of Vulnerability: Teachings of Authenticity, Connections and Courage (Audible Audio) – Brené Brown | Free Book Summary

Be Brave

To live an authentic life, we must be brave enough to take risks and be vulnerable.

This means putting ourselves out there and being willing to face our fears, rather than avoiding discomfort or trying to control the outcome.

By embracing vulnerability, we can open up to new possibilities and find true joy and connection.