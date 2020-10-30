Raising Funding? Here is everything you need to know about due diligence from taxation and compliances perspective [Whiteboard Friday]

When you are raising investment, the investors will conduct a detailed due diligence on various functions of the startup. A due diligence is very different than a regular audit that your CA undertakes for sake of regulatory filings.

The current episode of eLagaan Whiteboard Friday looks at due diligence on taxation & compliances status of your startup. This gives you an insight on what the scope of due diligence shall be, what documents are needed and how you can accelerate the process by ensuring readiness of the key documents.

