Interestingly enough, their initials form the acronym USERSS (Yeah the final S was necessary. It is one of the pillars Razorpay experience stands on)
2/12
3/12
Question the need for it, discuss the possible impact, conduct research (wherever possible), go through contextual data, competitors, and talk to the stakeholders – Product, Tech, Ops, Support.
4/12
Create concepts in the lowest fidelity, understand tech constraints and implications, gather feedback on it via multiple channels (slack, discussions, etc.), develop a prototype if necessary.
Decide on the concept.
5/12
Discuss the overall vision, the current scope and decide on the solution, which can be a small step towards the final long-term goal.
6/12
Design in high fidelity using the design system, take care of the edge cases, the unhappy flows and conduct usability testing on the prototype.
7/12
Figure out the release plan and work towards the GTM, work with engineering to set up instrumentation, ensure pixel perfection, cut scope if necessary but have delight as P0 requirement.
8/12
What behaviour was expected, what wasn’t and analyse the reason why it happened anyway. Dig deeper into data to analyse patterns, talk to users to understand what data points towards.
9/12
Do not take a project for granted because it was brought to you. Ask questions at every stage of the process, the earlier the better. There will be mistakes, just try to make them early.
10/12
Also, contribute back to the design system, talk about what doesn’t work there.
11/12
Tell us how your process is different from us.
12/12