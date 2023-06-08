The Daily Stoic: 366 Meditations on Wisdom, Perseverance, and the Art of Living – Ryan Holiday | Free Book Summary

Change Your Perspective

It’s important to recognize that we have control over how we perceive our circumstances.

By reframing our thoughts and attitudes, we can choose to look at life through a different lens.

Subscribe to AtomicIdeas Newsletter (Free!) AtomicIdeas newsletter brings you one great bite-sized idea every day, curated from world's best non-fiction books, articles, podcasts..and more. Actionable. Atomic. In just 5 minutes! Name (Required) First Last Email (Required) Δ

This helps us to be more mindful of the present moment and to focus on what we can change, rather than what we cannot.