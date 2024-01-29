Shane Parrish: How To Live Life On Your Own Terms

This conversation features Shane Parrish, a former spy, founder of Farnam Street and author of ‘Clear Thinking: Turning Ordinary Moments into Extraordinary Results’.

The discussion revolves around the importance of mastering the basics, understanding our default modes, and positioning ourselves for success.

It emphasizes the significance of clear thinking, preparation, ownership of work, and treating work as a calling.