Shane Parrish: How To Live Life On Your Own Terms
This conversation features Shane Parrish, a former spy, founder of Farnam Street and author of ‘Clear Thinking: Turning Ordinary Moments into Extraordinary Results’.
The discussion revolves around the importance of mastering the basics, understanding our default modes, and positioning ourselves for success.
It emphasizes the significance of clear thinking, preparation, ownership of work, and treating work as a calling.
Viewing work as a calling
Treating your job as a calling rather than just a transactional 9 to 5 job can lead to more opportunities and success.
Investing fully in your work shows commitment and dedication.
Overcoming fear
Fear, both fear of success and fear of failure, can prevent us from taking action and moving forward in our lives.
Overcoming fear is necessary to achieve growth and progress.
Gaining different perspectives
Gaining different perspectives and removing blind spots is crucial to making better decisions and solving problems effectively.
Viewing oneself as a director or seeing oneself through the lens of a TV crew can help gain a new perspective.