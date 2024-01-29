Shane Parrish: How To Live Life On Your Own Terms

This conversation features Shane Parrish, a former spy, founder of Farnam Street and author of ‘Clear Thinking: Turning Ordinary Moments into Extraordinary Results’.

The discussion revolves around the importance of mastering the basics, understanding our default modes, and positioning ourselves for success.

It emphasizes the significance of clear thinking, preparation, ownership of work, and treating work as a calling.

Viewing work as a calling

Treating your job as a calling rather than just a transactional 9 to 5 job can lead to more opportunities and success.

Investing fully in your work shows commitment and dedication.

Overcoming fear

Fear, both fear of success and fear of failure, can prevent us from taking action and moving forward in our lives.

Overcoming fear is necessary to achieve growth and progress.

Gaining different perspectives

Gaining different perspectives and removing blind spots is crucial to making better decisions and solving problems effectively.

Viewing oneself as a director or seeing oneself through the lens of a TV crew can help gain a new perspective.

