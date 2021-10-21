Store, Spend and Swap Crypto currencies using Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet is the simplest and most secure multi cryptocurrency wallet that allows users to store, spend, stake, and swap cryptocurrencies seamlessly at any time, and also support easy DeFi and NFT access.

Most crypto wallets are just doing the same thing but we want our wallet to be much simpler to use without extra learning curve and still cater to the same audience of multi-chain crypto wallet traders (as well as dapp browser and swap feature).

