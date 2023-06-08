Who Moved My Cheese? – Spencer Johnson | Free Book Summary

Embrace Change

Change is inevitable, and the key to living a good life is to embrace it.

We should be open to new experiences, challenge our assumptions and be willing to take risks.

This means being flexible, adaptable and learning to accept the things that are out of our control.