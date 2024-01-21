The Perplexity.AI story of 1000x growth in 1 year

The Perplexity.AI storey of 1000x growth in 1 year

Start with what you love because the world is not something that’s static, it changes dynamically really fast. – Aravind Srinivas

Explore the journey of Perplexity AI, a startup that has revolutionized internet search with a conversational engine, reaching 10 million Monthly Active Users in just 18 months.

In this story, Perplexity.ai CEO Aravind Srinivas shares the challenges and strategic decisions that led to the development and success of their groundbreaking AI-driven product.

Table of Contents

The birth of a conversational answer engine

Perplexity AI, a conversational answer engine, was born out of the desire to revolutionize how people consume information online.

The engine delivers instant answers to natural language queries, along with relevant citations and references, providing a more comprehensive and interactive search experience.

The power of focus in a startup

In the fast-paced startup environment, it’s crucial to focus on a few key aspects and move quickly.

Perplexity AI’s strategy of delivering high-quality products and meeting user expectations before introducing new features has helped build trust and increase perceived value among users.