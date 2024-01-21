The Perplexity.AI story of 1000x growth in 1 year
Start with what you love because the world is not something that’s static, it changes dynamically really fast. – Aravind Srinivas
Explore the journey of Perplexity AI, a startup that has revolutionized internet search with a conversational engine, reaching 10 million Monthly Active Users in just 18 months.
In this story, Perplexity.ai CEO Aravind Srinivas shares the challenges and strategic decisions that led to the development and success of their groundbreaking AI-driven product.
Table of Contents
- The birth of a conversational answer engine
- The power of focus in a startup
- Prioritizing user needs and expectations
- The role of urgency and execution in a startup
- The driving force behind starting a company
- Growing from a machine learning contest to a successful startup
- The influence of GPT-1 on Perplexity AI
- Enhancing user experience with Copilot
- The complexity of building a high-quality answer engine
- Rapid growth since launch
- The importance of a strategic pricing strategy
- Passion as the driving force behind entrepreneurship
The birth of a conversational answer engine
Perplexity AI, a conversational answer engine, was born out of the desire to revolutionize how people consume information online.
The engine delivers instant answers to natural language queries, along with relevant citations and references, providing a more comprehensive and interactive search experience.
The power of focus in a startup
In the fast-paced startup environment, it’s crucial to focus on a few key aspects and move quickly.
Perplexity AI’s strategy of delivering high-quality products and meeting user expectations before introducing new features has helped build trust and increase perceived value among users.