The Product Thinking That Built Slack & Twitter

July 15, 2020
April Underwood offers inside stories and lessons learned from leading product at two category-defining companies, Slack and Twitter. --- Ask yourself this question: “Why is it fantastic that this is the first audience that we have? How do we leverage that to play to our strengths?” We recognized that actually getting it right for our first engineering audience was the avenue for us to spread wall to wall. We didn’t forget our original users to go chasing the next set of users.

April Underwood offers inside stories and lessons learned from leading product at two category-defining companies, Slack and Twitter.

