Range: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World – David Epstein | Free Book Summary

Seek Out Diverse Experiences

To become a successful generalist, it’s important to seek out diverse experiences.

Experimenting with different fields, ideas and activities can help broaden your knowledge and give you the skills needed to make meaningful contributions to any field.

Being open to new ideas and opportunities also helps uncover hidden talents and interests.