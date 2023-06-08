The Seven Principles for Making Marriage Work: A Practical Guide from the Country’s Foremost Relationship Expert – John M. Gottman | Free Book Summary

The Seven Principles for Making Marriage Work: A Practical Guide from the Country’s Foremost Relationship Expert – John M. Gottman
The Seven Principles for Making Marriage Work: A Practical Guide from the Country’s Foremost Relationship Expert provides couples with a practical guide to building strong, lasting relationships. Author John M. Gottman draws on decades of research to provide insight into understanding conflict and developing successful strategies for communication and problem-solving.
Create a Culture of Appreciation
Creating a culture of appreciation in relationships can help to foster connection and trust.
Expressing gratitude for our partner’s efforts, both big and small, helps to build an atmosphere of mutual respect and admiration.
This encourages healthy communication and can help mitigate potential conflicts.
Manage Conflict Constructively
Conflict is inevitable in relationships, but it doesn’t have to be destructive.
By managing conflict constructively, couples can use disagreements and differences as an opportunity to understand each other better and strengthen their bond.
This requires good communication skills and a willingness to listen with empathy.
Make Time for Romance
Making time for romance is essential for a healthy relationship.
Couples should prioritize spending quality time together, whether it’s going on dates or engaging in shared hobbies and activities.
This helps foster connection and can create positive memories that will last a lifetime.
Create Shared Meaning
Creating shared meaning in relationships helps to build a sense of purpose.
Couples should take the time to find common interests, share their values and discuss their goals for the future.
This can help bring them closer together and create a foundation of shared understanding.
Compromise Fairly
Compromising fairly is key to resolving conflicts in relationships.
Couples should be willing to compromise by considering each other’s opinions and perspectives.
This allows them to find solutions that work for them both, instead of relying on one-sided solutions that only serve one person’s needs.
Take Responsibility for Your Actions
Taking responsibility for our actions is fundamental to creating successful relationships.
We need to be honest about our mistakes and be willing to apologize when we hurt or disappoint our partner.
This helps us rebuild trust and move past difficult times in ways that are fair to both parties.
Foster Quality Communication
Quality communication is essential for healthy relationships.
Couples should practice active listening by paying attention, asking questions and being open-minded when discussing issues or expressing feelings.
This helps them stay connected, even when they disagree, and allows them to better understand each other’s point of view.