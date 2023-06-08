The Seven Principles for Making Marriage Work: A Practical Guide from the Country’s Foremost Relationship Expert – John M. Gottman | Free Book Summary

Create a Culture of Appreciation

Creating a culture of appreciation in relationships can help to foster connection and trust.

Expressing gratitude for our partner’s efforts, both big and small, helps to build an atmosphere of mutual respect and admiration.

This encourages healthy communication and can help mitigate potential conflicts.