Unraveling the Influence of Financial Giants and the Role of ESG Ratings | Podcast Summary

Patrick Bet-David Deconstructs BlackRock’s Influence and ESG Ratings | Joe Rogan podcast

In a riveting discussion with financial influencer Patrick Bet-David, the podcast delves into the influence of financial giants like BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street, and their ties to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) ratings.

Bet-David sheds light on their significant control over major industries, the implications of their influence, and the need for greater transparency and regulation.