Unveiling the Hidden World of UFO Investigations: The David Grusch Hearings #bigIdeas

UFO Investigator’s on the David Grusch Hearings | Joe Rogan podcast

This engaging discussion between UFO investigators, Jeremy Corbell and George Knapp, focuses on the experiences and insights from the David Grusch Hearings.

David Grusch, a whistleblower from the intelligence community, provided testimony about his investigations into Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs), revealing compelling evidence supporting their existence and the challenges he faced in the process.