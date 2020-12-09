Why audio plus social is the next big idea in consumer startups

Listening to someone’s voice, live and unedited, is personal—the opposite of highlight-reel social media or the highly-produced, one-way nature of most podcasts. The swell of a concert, a baby’s laugh, the roar of a stadium crowd.
That means audio apps don’t compete with a vast array of startups; they compete with doing dishes, driving, etc.
The competitive landscape is akin to mobile 10y ago.
Video offers a glimpse. Today, “video” spans YouTube clips, Zoom conferences, Snapchat stories, Twitch streaming, TikTok dances, embedded collab tools, messaging apps, & more
Audio will be similarly sprawling, with endless product combinations.
Fueled by AirPod ubiquity, podcasts, & smart speakers, audio is at the intersection of behavioral & technological change. The next phase of social? Listen closely
» NextBigWhat’s #Threadmill brings you curated wisdom from Twitter threads on product, life and growth.