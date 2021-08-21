Why do engineers make good Product Managers?

Engineers are great at solving problems and have a lot of knowledge about how tech works. They are also analytical thinkers who can be trained to know the importance of user experience.

Engineers are great problem solvers and have a knack for understanding what’s going on in front of them. They usually think in an analytical manner which is very important when it comes to understanding user behavior and experience.

Engineers also make great product managers because of their analytical thinking skills. Engineers are trained to break down problems into smaller problems in order to solve them better. Product managers need this skill in order to identify customer needs and solve problems with existing products or develop new ones.

Another important thing about engineers is their attention to detail. They make sure everything works well before releasing it, which translates well into designing products for customers.