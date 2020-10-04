Why Product-Market Fit is a Broken Concept

The whole idea of “product-market fit,” i.e. that there’s some magical, universal, knowable tipping point for when you should stop improving your product and start marketing it, is dumb.🤪
A thread.
“I don’t think your product resonates w potential buyers, but I’d rather not give you a metric, b/c then you might cross that hurdle, and it’ll be awkward when I say no again.”
Thus, “product-market fit” was born. 🤓
This adoption by startup world led to every founder chasing the illusive “product-market fit,” even though it has no clear, consistent demarcation.
What can or should you do differently if your product is a 65/100 on some scale of customer-resonance vs. 45/100 or 85/100?
Again, it feels… like a useless concept (at least for founders, builders, & marketers).
How might we do that?
And if you’re a founder, ignore that investor drek. Build for & market to customers.
Add comment