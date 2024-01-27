“You cannot be successful unless you’re win-win with your customer”: Tom Gayner (CEO of Markel Group)
Tom Gayner, a leader in investment strategies and disciple of Charlie Munger, shares his perspectives on success in life and business. He discusses the importance of envisioning success, customer satisfaction, understanding debt, adding value to others’ lives and considering opportunity costs before making decisions.
‘The best way to get what you want is to deserve what you want.’ – Tom Gayner
Fair Pricing Practices
Fair pricing practices stem from equality principles which translate into ethical business decisions.
Emphasizing fairness in pricing can contribute significantly towards building trust with customers.
‘You cannot be successful unless you’re win-win with your customer. The whole ecosystem sort of has to win for you to have a chance at success.’ – Tom Gayner