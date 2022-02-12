11 productivity tips by Marc Anderssen

Marc Andreesen gets a lot done. He has sold 2 companies for $1B+ each. His venture firm has $28B in AUM. His 11 productivity tips:

1/ Don’t keep a schedule “Work on whatever is most important or most interesting” “Refuse to commit to meetings at a set time in the future” Why: A free calendar is liberating You get the best odds of maximizing flow [It’s rare to pull this off but this is the goal]

2/ Maintain 3 lists Todo List: stuff you “must” do Watch List: follow up tasks Later List: everything else [Anti-Todo: unplanned tasks that you do in a day] How: Each night, write the 3-5 things you need to do the next day Tear the Todo List daily after finishing your tasks

3/ Structured procrastination Never fight the tendency to procrastinate. Use it to your advantage in order to get other things done. While you’re procrastinating, just do lots of other stuff.

4/ Strategic incompetence To never get asked to do something again – royally screw it up

5/ Do email twice a day Keep your email client shut and your email notifications turned off [This should be extended to Social Media] Why: Email triggers an endorphin hit – you feel you’ve done something great

7/ Don’t answer the phone Let it go to voicemail. Every few hours, screen your voicemails and batch the return calls. Extra: Keep 2 phones – one for key family members, closest friends, boss and few coworkers. – the other for everyone else

6/ Email processing algorithm Each of the two daily email sessions ends with an empty inbox. Every message is answered or filed away. 4 folders Action: current working projects Pending: needs a follow-up Review: needs to be read in-depth Vault: everything else

8/ Use headphones to make yourself invisible Avoid distractions in the workplace by putting headphones on. Why: People feel worse interrupting you if you are wearing them.

9/ Plan your sleep to get a good, relaxed breakfast Eat a real, sit-down breakfast. Sleep early to wake early enough for 45-60 minutes of breakfast. Why: Breakfast fuels you up and is the most important meal This time prepares you mentally and emotionally for the day

10/ Criteria for new commitments It’s really easy to get asked to do something. Do it only if your head and heart should both say yes. [the key is whether you’re really excited about it adrenaline spike = heart saying yes]

11/ Do something you love