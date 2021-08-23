Practice the 4-4-4 breathing technique. Inhale for a count of four, hold for a count of four, and exhale for a count of four. Pause. Repeat three times in succession. Remember to practice when calm too, so you develop a nice habit.

15 Smart Psychology Ways to Calm Your Anxiety | Thread

The following are 15 strategies to help you get unstuck from anxiety, and move forward:

10 Psychology Ways to Calm Your Anxiety: 1. Practice breathing techniques 2. Close your eyes 3. Sleep 4. Savor a positive memory 5. Admit that you’re anxious 6. Release the anger 7. Listen to music 8. Change your focus 9. Relax your body 10. Get some fresh air Keep reading:

1. Practice the 4-4-4 breathing technique. Inhale for a count of four, hold for a count of four, and exhale for a count of four. Pause. Repeat three times in succession. Remember to practice when calm too, so you develop a nice habit.

2. Close your eyes when you’re stressed out. This helps to block out stimulation and reset your calm clock.

3. Make sleep a priority. Life is lousy when you’re drowsy. In addition to the negative effects on our mental and physical health, sleep deprivation is plain dangerous.

5. Admit that you’re anxious or angry. Allow yourself to say that you’re anxious or angry. When you label how you’re feeling and allow yourself to express it, the anxiety and anger you’re experiencing may decrease.

8. Change your focus. Leave the situation, look in another direction, walk out of the room, or go outside. That would help you to calm your mind.

9. Relax your body. When you’re anxious or angry, it can feel like every muscle in your body is tense. Practicing progressive muscle relaxation can help you calm down and center yourself.

To do this, lie down on the floor with your arms out by your side. Make sure your feet aren’t crossed and your hands aren’t in fists. Start at your toes and release them. Slowly move up your body, telling yourself to release each part of your body until you get to your head.

10. Get some fresh air. The temperature and air circulation in a room can increase your anxiety or anger. Not only will the fresh air help calm you down, but also the change of scenery can sometimes interrupt your anxious or angry thought process.

11. Practice Mindfulness. Practice observing your thoughts, rather than reacting automatically to them. Think of your thoughts as clouds floating by. Which draw you in and which makes you want to run away?

14. Set routines. When we have set routines, we have fewer decisions to make during the day. This frees up space in our minds for bigger, more important tasks.

15. Read books about discipline and thoughts. Each person needs to find a daily routine and treatment approach, that works for them. Self-help books that target anxiety management can also be a very useful part of the treatment journey.