38% of remote workers work from bed

New study reveals how Americans have built home offices and workspaces for remote work.

Sixty-four percent of those surveyed have made an effort to curate their background in some way, most commonly by people working in HR, recruiting, and accounting. Those working remotely in legal, insurance, nonprofits, and social services made the least effort in this area.

Sixty-three percent of people have spent money to improve how they look on calls, on average spending $195. This can include everything from a nicer webcam to a ring light to houseplants or wall art to spruce up what’s seen in the frame. In addition to spending money, 47 percent take advantage of the free option to “touch-up” their appearance on Zoom and other leading video conferencing platforms.