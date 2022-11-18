5 mental models to help you become a strong leader

Here are his 5 mental models that will help you become a strong leader:
There are 4 zones:
a. Zone of Incompetence
These are things others do better than you (eg: car repair). Outsource them.
b. Zone of competence
The things you do just fine, but others are as good as you or better (eg: cooking). Outsource them.
The things you’re better at than most, but don’t love doing. Outsource them, too.
d. Zone of Genius (ZOG)
The things you’re excellent at and enjoy doing. Ensure you spend the most time doing them.
You’ll add 10X value to your life and team.
Message this to a group of people you interact with regularly:
“I want to know what I’m good at. It’s difficult for me to understand that, but you can help. Can you take 10 minutes to answer these questions? If yes, thank you! If not, no problem.
• What do I do where I appear experiencing fun, peace, or joy (if different from above)?
• What do I do that I’m good at but don’t appear to enjoy?
• What do I do that’s not better than others?
• What do I do worse than others?”
Want unfiltered feedback? Follow the 5 A’s:
a. Ask for it
• Take out 10-15 mins to ask for feedback.
• Assure your employees you won’t shame/punish them for negative feedback by not doing so.
• Convince them it’ll not hurt you.
Confirm you heard by summarizing the person’s thoughts & reciprocating the emotions.
c. Appreciate it
Avoid excuses and thank them.
If you disagree, explain why with context and reasoning.
If you agree, then
e. Act on it
Discuss the solution with the feedback giver. Set
a deadline, do it, & let them know.
It will build trust & assure them it’s worthy & safe to provide feedback.
In this process:
Matt advises “finding ways to get bored” to pump your creative muscle. It will restore/relax your mental state and trigger creative thoughts.
Here’s how to do it:
• Initially, it’ll be unbearable, but you’ll soon experience clarity and think creatively.
• Start doing this for 15 mins/day, then 30 mins/day
To motivate your teams, ask these 5 questions, and act on their answers.
(After each question, follow up with, “What will get it to the next level?”)
You’ll know what would increase their job satisfaction and so can provide the necessary help.
• What is it like to work with me?
You’ll know how to improve your relationship with the team.
You’ll know how to improve the company’s performance and match their outlook (Who doesn’t like to work in a growing company?)
• How are you feeling about your remote setup?
You’ll know what resources will increase their productivity.
Everyone wishes to work with supportive and talented colleagues.
The answer to this question will help you address problems and find solutions to increase team communication and collaboration.
