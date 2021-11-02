Explained: AIS (Annual Information Statement), the new statement added by Income tax department

Today Income Tax Department has announced rollout of a new statement – AIS (Annual Information Statement) This will give u all details (well almost all!) about YOUR financial transactions during the year This is a thread to tell u what it is and how do u get the AIS (1/n)

First of all, What is AIS (Annual Information Statement)? You know earlier Income Tax used to give statement 26AS AIS is a much detailed one – with many more details included – like your Savings Interest, all Mutual Fund txns during the year etc (2/n)

Will 26AS be stopped? a) Now you can get both 26AS and also AIS b) Both put together, Income Tax department knows all your financial txns c) And it’s good as now you will find it very easy to know and submit details for your Income Tax returns (3/n)

When u download u get a pdf statement (There is json option also, but let’s stick to PDF now) PDF will be password protected Password is ur PAN Number (in CAPITAL) + Date of Birth EG: AABPN4678A if this is ur PAN and Date of birth is 28 Nov 1980 Pwd: AABPN4678A28111980