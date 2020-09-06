Product Management is all about creating great experiences.

In the upcoming episode of #GrowthTalkies, learn about the Myths around the product management, from the Director of Product Management at Expedia, Anurag Gaggar.

Anurag will bring 13+ years of experience at some of India’s top product companies (like Expedia, Oyo, MMT) and share his top learnings in building products for consumer market.

His talk will cover some amazing anecdotes and myths around the Product he built and his journey.

Key takeaways from the workshop:

You will have answers to questions like:

Should I be data-driven or gut-driven? How do I create referral program? How do I find micromoments of joy in the product? How do I do things that “ACTUALLY” scale?

and a lot more!

Date: Sep 12th (Friday)

Time: 4 – 4:45 P.M. followed by networking.

Ideal for: Founders, Product and Growth professionals from the consumer as well as SAAS industries.

Pricing: Free to attend | The video post-workshop will be available for Rs. 299.

You can purchase access to the workshop + video right away for Rs. 199 (no discount codes apply).

GrowthTalkies is a joint initiative by WebEngage and NextBigWhat to help founders and ProductGeeks grow sustainably.