Home News Apple: Will test unvaccinated corporate staff each time they enter office
- Vaccinated staff will be required to take rapid tests once per week.
- Apple is asking employees to report their vaccination status by October 24, which is a delay compared to its previous deadline of September. The new requirements will all go into effect on November 1.
- Employees will be able to pick up at-home rapid tests from Apple offices and retail stores.
- Apple has thus far resisted implementing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for its employees, instead focusing on ramping testing for those who are unvaccinated.
