    At COP26, India debuts the e-Amrit webpage for electric vehicles.

    • The Central government launched ‘E-Amrit’, a web portal on electric vehicles, at the ongoing COP26 Summit in United Kingdom’s Glasgow.
    • E-Amrit intends to complement initiatives of the government on raising awareness on EVs and sensitizing consumers on the benefits of switching to electric vehicles.
    • NITI Aayog intends to add more features and introduce innovative tools to make the portal more interactive and user-friendly.
