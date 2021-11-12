Home News At COP26, India debuts the e-Amrit webpage for electric vehicles.
- The Central government launched ‘E-Amrit’, a web portal on electric vehicles, at the ongoing COP26 Summit in United Kingdom’s Glasgow.
- E-Amrit intends to complement initiatives of the government on raising awareness on EVs and sensitizing consumers on the benefits of switching to electric vehicles.
- NITI Aayog intends to add more features and introduce innovative tools to make the portal more interactive and user-friendly.
[Via
]
Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter
Daily.