Petrol and diesel prices could increase once again after cooling down for a few weeks, as crude oil prices rose for the fourth consecutive day to touch a 3-year high.

India mostly imports Brent crude, so the record surge in its prices is very likely to have a direct impact on petrol and diesel prices in India.

Here’s how much crude oil, petrol and diesel prices have increased this year:ParticularsPrice as on Jan 1, 2021Price as on Sept 23, 2021ChangeCrude oil$51.