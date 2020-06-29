Brands are boycotting Facebook – but will that hurt? Know Facebook's business model.

Top tier brands are boycotting Facebook over its handling of hate speech and misinformation.
They will stop running ads in the month of July.
 Some names include: Unilever, Verizon, Starbucks, Diageo
How badly it will hurt Facebook?
Not much.
Why? Let’s understand Facebook’s business model.
Facebook makes money mainly from ads.
Isn’t that scary? What if top brands stop spending $$ on Facebook?
Well. Top 100 brands contribute to only 6% of the revenue.
Facebook makes all of its money from small and medium businesses
That is, a very long tail of customers (tens of thousands of advertisers)
And that’s difficult to disrupt.

