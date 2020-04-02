Building a ‘Cockroach’ Startup : An AMA for and by Founders.

Cockroaches are ugly, but they have survival skills no one can match.

Ditto with startups who are tenacious and know the art and science of survival, no matter how bad the times are.

On Friday, April 3rd, we have Lalit Bhise – Founder and CEO of Mobisy & Sameer Shisodia – Founder of Linger joining Ashish Sinha for a deep dive and meaningful discussion on building a ‘cockroachy’ startup i.e a startup that is resourceful and can hustle through any circumstances.

A topic that is all the more relevant in today’s troubled times.

Lalit Bhise is a veteran of mobile technologies who has seen it all. Seven years into Mobisy, Lalit decided to launch B2B SaaS solutions that have helped the company lead digital transformation and sales automation in India – so much so, that the company was listed on Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2019, a ranking of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in India.

Sameer Shisodia is a serial entrepreneur and an engineer who went from coding algorithms and working on UNIX to establishing an alternative vacations platform called Linger as well as a project to revive sustainable agricultural practices called The Farming Collective.

Ashish Sinha, NextBigWhat founder – a 100% bootstrapped business which continues to stay away from the noise and stays focused on doing what’s important and meaningful.

In the upcoming Huddle with Ashish Sinha (Founder & CEO, NextBigWhat),

Lalit & Sameer will be talking about their perspectives on building products, teams and businesses designed to survive and geared to flourish under even the most trying of circumstances i.e a ‘cockroachy’ startup! 5 PM. April 3rd.

Friday (April 3rd) | 5 PM

