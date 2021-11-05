Copywriting tips from Apple that you can really use in your product: Use Analogies

13 Copywriting Tips From Apple 🧵

3. But also for readers The majority of visitors will be scanners. But write for the readers too. Apple makes reading their copy effortless. They use short paragraphs. Short sentences. And simple words.

4. Short and broken sentences Many times you’ll notice Apple starting sentences with “and” or “but.” Sure, it’s not traditional. But, it’s easier to read. Easier to understand. And makes digging through sales copy a breeze. Their goal is to get visitors to keep reading.

6. Share the details Apple shows out too. Most of their copy is simple and easy to understand. But when they get into the nitty-gritty, they’re trying to impress you. Breaking down the technical details solidifies them as an expert. It builds confidence in their products.

9. Compare to upsell Anytime Apple releases a new product, they compare it to the previous one. Why? Apple users tend to want the next best thing. By constantly comparing the features and upgrades, they make a case for the new product being better. This makes an easy upsell.

10. Use power words Power words like “you, your, imagine, new” are used frequently throughout their sales copy. Power words help the consumer picture themself with the product. Apple used the words “you” and “your” 110 times in their copy for the iPhone 5.

12. Alliteration Alliteration is the repeat of initial consonants. It’s another form of rhyme sometimes called head rhyme. Apple uses it to address important points. For ex: “A display that’s not just smaller. It’s smarter.”