COVID-19 Vaccines That Are Likely To Be Given In India In 2021!

India is currently surviving the second India is currently surviving the second wave of COVID-19 that has put its healthcare system on the verge of being collapsed. People are facing a scarcity of essential medical supplies such as oxygen and many other necessary medicines.

It has led to the shortage of vaccines that has hindered the hope of getting protected from the disease. Looking at the current trends, the government is making all the efforts to turn things around by the end of 2021.

NITI Aayog released a detailed plan about the availability of eight COVID-19 vaccines that will roll out to push the vaccination drive. It can be considered a significant and much-needed push that will help India get vaccinated quickly and proceed further to the step of gaining herd immunity.

Current COVID-19 vaccines that are available in India

There are currently two COVID-19 vaccines in India, Astra-Zeneca Oxford Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, that are being administered at the vaccination drive. Soon Russian vaccine Sputnik-V will be available to speed up the vaccination process.

The centre has announced that between August and December, most of the citizens will get vaccinated.

What are those about eight COVID-19 vaccines that are likely to be available soon?

Covaxin

This vaccine is made in India by the Indian pharmaceutical firm Bharat biotech with the help of the National Institute of Virology and Indian Council Medical Research (ICMR). These vaccines are currently in use at many places in India.

Covaxin is 81% effective against the virus, according to reports, and can neutralize UK, Indian, and Brazilian strains.

This vaccine has used the sample of deadly coronavirus with the help of the National Institute of Virology to make the anti-covid jab. It will make the human immune system detect the virus and will help in creating antibodies.

The Covaxin is currently being sold to the central government at Rs 150, while the state government is getting it at 400. Rs 1200 is the price set for any private institution.

Covishield

Covishield is developed by Oxford–AstraZeneca and manufactured in the Serum Institute of India. It is one of the vaccines that is being used widely in India to push the vaccination drive.

Covishield vaccine is made from the weakened version adenovirus (common cold virus in chimpanzees) to develop antibodies in the human immune system against this virus.

Studies have shown Covishield has a 90% efficacy rate against the virus if the second dose of these vaccines is taken after two months from the first dose.

The Serum Institute of India is charging Rs 150 for the centre and Rs 450 for state governments. For private institutions, the price is set at Rs 700.

Sputnik V

The Gamaleya Institute in Moscow developed the Sputnik V vaccine. It employs a harmless cold-type virus as a courier to carry a small portion of the coronavirus to the body.

Giving the tiny fragment of the virus to the body will help the immune system recognize the threat of this virus and provide time to form antibodies to fight against it without being at risk of falling ill.

#SputnikV has become the first foreign-made vaccine that is used in #India contributing to the world’s largest COVID-19 vaccination campaign ✌️ Watch this exclusive video of first Sputnik V vaccinations in India pic.twitter.com/UwECjfnFIa — Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) May 14, 2021

Sputnik V is likely to be available in India by this week.

Bharat Biotech Nasal Vaccine

This vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech is currently in its first phase of trials. Officials from the Ministry of Health said that by December, they expect to have procured ten crore doses of the Nasal Vaccine produced by Bharat Biotech.

This vaccine does not require a needle; hence people will have to go to their nearby healthcare provider to get this vaccine through nasal drops. The institute claims that it will be available for both children and adults.

Novavax

The COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the US pharmaceutical company Novavax, will be produced by the Serum Institute of India and marketed as Covovax.

This vaccine is yet to get approved in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India has shown 96.4 percent effectiveness against moderate to severe effects caused by the initial strain of SARS-CoV-2. It had an effectiveness of about 86.3 percent against mutant virus variants.

The vaccine is currently in its 2nd phase of trials.

Bio E SUBunit Vaccine

This vaccine is developed by the Hyderabad-based firm Biological E, and it’s expected to roll out its vaccine in August after phase 3 results. According to the Ministry Of Health And Family Welfare, Biological E will supply 30 crore doses of its vaccine between August and December.

The company claims to provide the most affordable vaccine in India.

Zydus Cadila DNA vaccine

This vaccine developed by an Ahmedabad-based firm is currently waiting for its 3rd phase results and is likely to start production by the end of May. It is another indigenously prepared vaccine after Covaxin.

🇮🇳 #ZydusCadila to initiate Phase III clinical trials of its Covid-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D.

🇮🇳’s 2nd indigenously developed, but the 1st DNA vaccine.

ZyCoV-D will be the 4th approved Covid vaccine in 🇮🇳 after Covaxin, SII’s Covishield and 🇷🇺’s Sputnik V.#IndiaFightsCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/XXZYFqLEgf — India in Turkey (@IndianEmbassyTR) May 16, 2021

The company plans to make one crore doses per month after the third phase results.

Gennova mRNA Vaccine

It is India’s first mRNA vaccine prepared by a Pune-based Pharmaceutical firm Gennova. The company expected to have a phase 1 trial soon to conduct human tests in December by DGCI. The firm is scheduled to get emergency use after the phase 2 results.

It is India’s first indigenously mRNA messenger vaccine after vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna, which are based on the same mRNA pattern.

As the cases are rising in India daily, it becomes crucial for people to get vaccinated as soon as possible. It is the only way to curb the spread of the virus and to attain immunity against it. If all approved, these eight COVID-19 vaccines will serve to develop antibodies against the virus and help speed up the vaccination drive.

Read inspiring and happy stories about COVID-19 warriors to brighten up your mood!