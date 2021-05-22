CovidCrisis: How Can You Get A Job Within 6 Months?

If you or someone you know has lost their only earning member in this pandemic then this thread is for you. Read ahead and RT to make it reach someone in need. This is an action plan on how you can get a job within 6 months and what you would need for that 👇 +

1. Calm down. I know it’s easier said then done, I can’t even imagine the pain you’re going through but.. Stop panicking, trust me this is the first step. There are multiple ways to find an income stream but it only works if you are thinking straight. +

2. Take care of your family. Deal with the loss. Yes, I understand that the future looks bleak and we’ll find a way but first deal with the loss. Once you’re done with last rites, spend sometime with your family. Tell them everything is going to be okay. +

3. Savings for 6 months? Now, think clearly. Do you have savings? Life insurance money? Something must be there to help you stay afloat for next 6 months. Or take some loan from a family member, tell them all you need is 6 months. +

5. About college Take leave from college if you can’t do learning and college at the same time. You can finish college later. Sadly degree might not guarantee instant job but skills would. Desperate times call for desperate measures. +

