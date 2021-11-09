    Crypto-linked cards to be launched by Microsoft across Asia-Pacific region.

    • Credit card giant Mastercard made a big splash in the digital asset market on Tuesday by announcing the launch of crypto-linked payment cards across the Asia-Pacific region.
    • In partnership with three cryptocurrency service providers, namely Amber Group and Bitkub in Thailand and CoinJar in Australia, Mastercard will offer crypto-funded payment cards that enable users to instantly convert their digital assets into traditional fiat money.
    • Mastercard, meanwhile, has had its fingerprints all over the cryptocurrency market, perhaps in anticipation that digital assets will one day gain traction as a payments vector
    [Via]
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Total
    0
    Shares

    Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

    Daily.