Growth in the Times of Evolving App Ecosystem: Announcing the #GrowthTalkies AMA with Deepak Abbot

The app ecosystems are changing.
Thanks to Google and Apple (tax/policies), the app ecosystems are going through a major overhaul and it’s time to rethink (and redo) everything we know about the app ecosystem.
- Is sideloading a good idea?
- What about payments (and the Google/Apple tax)?
- How can app developers/ founders evaluate this?
- And a lot more on changing consumer behavior
And many more such questions.
Deepak Abbot is Ex-Sr VP of Product @Paytm and has handled product + growth roles at several companies.
We are at the last leg of GrowthTalkies Season 1 and happy to announce an AMA with Deepak Abbot.
Topic: Growth in the Times of Evolving App Ecosystem. AMA between Deepak and Ashish.
Date: Oct 10th | 4 PM
Ideal for: Founders, Product Leaders, App Developers and Growth Marketers
GrowthTalkies is a joint initiative by WebEngage and NextBigWhat to help founders and ProductGeeks grow sustainably.
