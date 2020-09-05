Fake Product Market Fit: The Signs.

You either have a product market fit or you build fake metrics to get there (even unintentionally). But then, how can one be truthful towards PMF and not get into the fakeness of it?
@QuolumHQ raised seed less than a year ago. Very few days I sleep w/o the macabre thought that startups that haven’t PMF-ed are like a candle in a wind tunnel. 🕯️
– Fake Product-Market fit
– Investor becomes boss
– Co-Founder conflict
– Becoming ordinary rather than extra-ordinary
– Slow product development
– lots of hiring
– lots of biz users than engineers
– no dashboards
– too many nice things: culture, team dinners, offsites, parties, famous angels, famous VCs 😂😂😂
– flat graphs
– changing KPIs
– honest KPIs
– capping the burn
– retention metrics
– consider raising less money in seed 🤔
– strong tech co-founder
– force revenue to pay for expenses beyond capped burn
– learn about the bad investments of famous investors 🤷
– empowering investors to tell you what to do
– false assumption that there is a 100% repeatable path to victory
– lack of talking to customers leading to more talking to investors
– hiring faster -> getting aligned with investors on wrong KPIs
– weak prior relationship
– no clear R&R
– lack of trust
– unrealistic expectations
– too much relationship debt
Fixes:
– have tough conversation
– have clear R&R
– copy-pasting things from others and expecting insane success
Failure rate amongst startup is so high that if you are not extra-ordinary, everybody else will fail
– create a Jedi-council
– set measurable goals
– habit formation (read: atomic habits by @JamesClear )
– get better: every day, every quarter
– no process
– no sprints, no deadlines
– no written specs
– engineers are not involved in product dev
– no metrics
– no customer interactions
– bad co-founder relationships
– low-quality product founder
– low-quality technical founder
– deadlines are missed
– release schedule is quarterly or longer
– discouraged engineering team
– half-done features
– follow dev cycle (read: @mwseibel’s product dev cycle)
– process to take many shots
– qualitative + quantitative feedback
– write specs
– use prodmgmt s/w
– give everybody access to data
– release on time
– manage team’s motivation (<- big)
