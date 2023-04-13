- Federal Reserve minutes suggest US economy may enter recession in late 2023 due to banking crisis.
- The minutes indicate that the banking crisis is likely to cause a sharp decline in economic activity.
Fed minutes suggest US economy may enter recession in late 2023 due to banking crisis
- Federal Reserve minutes suggest US economy may enter recession in late 2023 due to banking crisis.
- The minutes indicate that the banking crisis is likely to cause a sharp decline in economic activity.
[Via]