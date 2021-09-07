    Flipkart rolls out service-fee model to aid, help fund 100 D2C cos

    • Ecommerce major Flipkart on Tuesday said it has launched Flipkart Boost, a service-fee modelled programme that aims at accelerating business growth of select digital consumer brands.
    • Citing a report by Avendus Capital, Flipkart said that the D2C sector in India is worth $44.6 billion as of FY21 end.
    • A majority shareholder in PhonePe, Flipkart brands include Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale and Cleartrip.
    [Via]
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Total
    0
    Shares

    Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

    Daily.