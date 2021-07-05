This gaming app, Genshin Impact is approximately making $6mn monthly in India

Maybe its too early to say it but if Casual RPGs are finding acceptance among Indian users then this might be a genre to watch out for – Strategy RPGs like Lords Mobile have already found a passionate user base in India – Casual ones can open new doors. Anuj Tandon

People might argue this is because of Massive global UA being done by the game – sure UA is all good but Indians paying $6 Mn monthly run rate for Zelda-esque casual open world RPG with Asian art style game was not in anyone’s 2021 memo list. (2/n) #IndianGaming

The game is super polished – hard to master – probably easier to pick up than most RPGs – maybe that’s what’s working for it in India – more than that if this trends sustain it shows maturing of Mobile Indian Gamers. (3/n) #IndianGaming

No one in Indian gaming industry would have thought in early 2018 that a certain 1 GB mobile game in “Battle Royale” would take over the Indian gaming but Battlegrounds IP literally built the midcore gaming market in India – its easy to miss these pivots. (4/n) #IndianGaming

Maybe its too early to say it but if Casual RPGs are finding acceptance among Indian users then this might be a genre to watch out for – Strategy RPGs like Lords Mobile have already found a passionate user base in India – Casual ones can open new doors. (5/n) #IndianGaming

The Bad: Our game development ecosystem in India still needs more maturity to take advantage of these trend changes. As a development ecosystem we have already proved we can do Casual, Social Casino, word games, Sports genres but.. (6/n) #IndianGaming

… it seems consumers are maturing faster in their gaming preferences than the ecosystem. Bolder gaming bets at a large level by Global, Local and all game developers & publishers in India needs to be supported, encouraged & invested in. (7/n) #IndianGaming

There are Independent Games like Raji – we probably need 10-12 attempts like these happening in a year across India to galvanise the local ecosystem (easier said than done) but unless that happens in the next 2-3 years… (8/n) #IndianGaming

…we will still be searching for “Identity” of the Indian Gaming market – Local IP is super important in galvanising support across the board for any entertainment sector but the consumer will not forgive lesser quality – due to their global exposure. (9/n) #IndianGaming