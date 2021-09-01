Google Pay launches digital FD in tie-up with Equitas Small Finance Bank

- 2 min read. Updated: 01 Sep 2021, 02:55 PM IST Meghna Sen. Equitas Small Finance Bank on Wednesday announced that it will now enable users to open fixed deposits on Google Pay.
- Complete the payment using Google Pay UPI. After booking an FD. On maturity, the proceeds will automatically go to the Google Pay user’s existing Google Pay linked bank account.
- From the Equitas Bank Spot on the Google Pay platform, Google Pay users can track their deposit, add new ones as well as place order for premature withdrawal.
[Via
]
Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter
Daily.