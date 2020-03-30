Support local businesses in India during COVID-19 with this gift card initiative

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic we’ve seen many businesses suffer enormously, and local businesses in retail and hospitality seem to be taking a majority of the brunt.

First with shuttering of those businesses where people congregate, i.e pubs, restaurants etc. and now with the complete lockdown across India until April 14th. Since these businesses primarily rely on cash flow, they’re hit especially hard in these trying times.

To help as many businesses manage expenses and salaries, Hashtag Loyalty, a Mumbai-based customer engagement SaaS platform, has launched SaveLocal.in – a national initiative to help local businesses via gift cards.





The gift cards work as a reflection of customer loyalty and the purchase guarantees future visits.



Here’s how it works:



1. Visit SaveLocal.in.

2. Find a local business that you can support.

3. Buy a Gift Card for yourself or friends or family.

Of course, if you’re a local business yourself then you can click on ‘Add My Business’ and add yourself.



Hashtag Loyalty already has around 125 brands on the platform already and hopes to add more soon. In a time of crisis, this is certainly a laudable initiative that deserves support.