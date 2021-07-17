How to become a better copywriter?

Summary • Focus on features, not benefits • Get super specific • Write towards an action • Align your copy with the motivation of your prospect • Use simple words • Write using your prospect’s own words • Write at least 10 headline – pick the best one • Address your most common objections upfront • Use plenty of real-life examples • Layer on tons of social proof • Use first person pronouns • Write short, choppy sentences by Demand Curve

I can teach you to be a much better marketing copywriter in 10 tweets. Improving a few words can easily double your conversion. THREAD: 10+ copywriting mistakes:

