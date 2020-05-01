Improve Productivity; Work for 60 hours a week for next 2-3 yrs if needed – to revive economy: NRN

- Indians have traditionally been bad at maintaining productivity standards.
- We need to define productivity standards for work from home – across different roles (right from software engg to HR to sales).
- Entrepreneurs should work 10 hours a day, if needed.
- Achieve 1.5X of *office* productivity hours. Companies need to figure this out.We should take a pledge that we will work ten hours a day, six days a week – as against 40 hours/ week – for the next 2-3 years so that we can fast-track and grow the economy much faster.
- Indians should learn to live with the novel coronavirus for the next 12-18 months.
- Let data lead us to the decisions, we should not rely on opinions.
