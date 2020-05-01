Improve Productivity; Work for 60 hours a week for next 2-3 yrs if needed – to revive economy: NRN

  • Indians have traditionally been bad at maintaining productivity standards.
  • We need to define productivity standards for work from home – across different roles (right from software engg to HR to sales).
  • Entrepreneurs should work 10 hours a day, if needed.
  • Achieve 1.5X of *office* productivity hours. Companies need to figure this out.We should take a pledge that we will work ten hours a day, six days a week – as against 40 hours/ week – for the next 2-3 years so that we can fast-track and grow the economy much faster.
  • Indians should learn to live with the novel coronavirus for the next 12-18 months.
  • Let data lead us to the decisions, we should not rely on opinions.

This is a must-watch interview of NRN – brings a very diff perspective to you (whether you agree or not).

