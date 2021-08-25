India Has Its Own Rules And They Have To Be Followed: Walmart CEO Doug McMillon

India is among the top markets in the world along with US and China and has its own rules that have to be complied with, Walmart chief executive Doug McMillon said at an event on August 25.
The statement comes at a time when the Walmart-owned e-commerce giant Flipkart is facing multiple challenges in the country, including a Competition Commission of India investigation over regulatory issues.
The Walmart CEO said he was excited about the way Flipkart and digital payments arm PhonePe were growing.