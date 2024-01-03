India’s domestic air travel hits record high in 2023, surpassing pre-pandemic levels

- India’s domestic air passenger traffic reached a record 15.2 crore in 2023, surpassing the previous record of 14.4 crore in 2019, indicating a full recovery from the Covid-19 impact.
- Despite financial and engine issues at various airlines and the suspension of Go First’s services, the resilience in traffic suggests the industry has fully recovered.
- With a potential growth of 5-15% in 2024, and major airlines planning network and capacity expansions, the sector is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.